Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Tropical Depression Fred threatens mudslides in New York

By BRYAN ANDERSON
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y3KQu_0bVHMfal00

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — Tropical Depression Fred blew into the northeastern U.S. on Wednesday, unleashing heavy rains and threatening to cause mudslides and flash floods in upstate New York after closing highways in the lower Appalachians. Dozens of people were rescued from flooded areas in North Carolina after downpours washed out bridges and swamped homes.

Unconfirmed tornados unleashed by the stormy weather already caused damage in places in Georgia and North Carolina on Tuesday as Fred moved north, well inland from the coastal areas that usually bear the brunt of tropical weather. One death was reported — a Las Vegas man whose car hydroplaned and flipped into a ditch near Panama City, Florida, hours after the storm moved ashore, Florida Highway Patrol said.

About 37,000 customers were without power Wednesday according to the utility tracker poweroutage.us, most of them in West Virginia and North Carolina, where steady downpours swelled waterways and washed rocks and mud onto highways. Multiple landslides temporarily closed several westbound lanes on Interstate 40 and closed another highway Tuesday, according to the North Carolina transportation department.

The National Hurricane Center said Fred's remnants moved into Pennsylvania by midday on Wednesday, and although the post-tropical cyclone no longer had much of a swirling center, it was still capable of spawning tornadoes and other dangerous weather.

Schools were closed and people evacuated along three rain-swollen rivers in far eastern Tennessee. "The areas around the Pigeon, French Broad and Nolichucky Rivers have become unsafe,” said the order from Cocke County Mayor Crystal Ottinger, which was posted to Facebook late Tuesday by the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency. Four shelters were opened for people who needed a place to go.

Schools in Lincoln County, West Virginia also canceled classes Wednesday due to high water from heavy rains.

In North Carolina, dozens of water rescues were performed in the Asheville area and nearby towns. About 50 people were rescued in Buncombe County and authorities found another 10 cars abandoned in flooded roads where people apparently sought safety and had to leave their cars behind, said Taylor Jones, the county’s emergency services director. The town of Candler saw significant flooding, with impassible roads and two washed-out bridges preventing dozens of people from leaving their houses. No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

To the west in the Canton area, a rescue team from the eastern part of the state performed water rescues of 15 adults, two children and several pets in the Canton area, New Hanover County Fire Rescue Chief Rudolph Shackelford said in a statement. Photos posted by the team showed rescue personnel in bright yellow vests staging rafts with outboard motors at the edge of yards that were submerged with muddy water up to the front doors of multiple homes. They also helped evacuate several apartment buildings threatened by floodwaters.

About 30 people were staying in shelters in two North Carolina counties.

As many as 14 possible tornadoes were reported across Georgia and the Carolinas on Tuesday, according to the weather service.

Meanwhile, Grace became a hurricane after unleashing torrential rain on earthquake-damaged Haiti. Grace's sustained winds grew to 75 mph (120 kph) Wednesday as it moved away from the Cayman Islands, and was expected to strengthen before hitting Mexico's Yucatan peninsula Thursday morning. A hurricane warning was in effect for the Yucatan from Cancun to Punta Herrero, including Cozumel.

Tropical Storm Henri, meanwhile, moved toward the U.S. coast, and forecasters said it's now expected to become a hurricane by the weekend, on a path that's more likely to affect the northeastern U.S. states. Henri was about 795 miles (1280 kilometers) south-southeast of Nantucket, Mass., on Wednesday. Its top sustained winds were holding steady at 65 mph (100 kph), but the hurricane center warned that life-threatening ocean swells could affect East Coast beaches later this week.

___

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy in Atlanta contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
State
Florida State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
North Carolina State
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Tropical Depression#Extreme Weather#Appalachians#French#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
KRMG

Another virus surge brings more misery to Louisiana hospital

SHREVEPORT, La. — (AP) — Lauren Debroeck slowly leans in closer to her husband’s face, hoping this might be the day he wakes up after nearly a month. Debroeck does her hair and makeup impeccably each morning because she wants him to look at her and know that, despite the maze of wires and tubes around his hospital bed, everything is OK.
EducationPosted by
KRMG

US outbreaks force early reversals on in-person learning

ATLANTA — (AP) — A few weeks into the new school year, growing numbers of U.S. districts have halted in-person learning or switched to hybrid models because of rapidly mounting coronavirus infections. More than 80 school districts or charter networks have closed or delayed in-person classes for at least one...
Mississippi StatePosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Miss. health official gets threats over vaccine

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi’s top health official says he has received threats from people who are spreading lies accusing his family of receiving payments for him urging the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Mississippi has seen a rapid increase in cases since early July, driven by the highly...
Mebane, NCPosted by
KRMG

Former NBC News anchor, correspondent Lloyd Dobyns Jr. dies

MEBANE, N.C. — (AP) — Lloyd Dobyns Jr., an award-winning NBC News correspondent who reported from places around the world and who anchored an innovative U.S. television newscast in the early 1980s, has died, his family said. He was 85. Ken Dobyns said in a statement that his father died...
Earth SciencePosted by
KRMG

Scientists launch effort to collect water data in US West

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy on Tuesday announced a new kind of climate observatory near the headwaters of the Colorado River that will help scientists better predict rain and snowfall in the U.S. West and determine how much of it will flow through the region.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KRMG

Astronaut: Spacewalk postponed due to pinched nerve in neck

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A NASA astronaut said Tuesday that he pulled out of a spacewalk this week because of a pinched nerve in his neck. NASA canceled Tuesday’s spacewalk at the International Space Station less than 24 hours in advance, citing “a minor medical issue” with Mark Vande Hei but didn't elaborate.
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Australian state sets another high for cases

SYDNEY — Australia’s New South Wales state has recorded another new daily high of 919 coronavirus infections. It also has had two more deaths related to COVID-19. New South Wales’s previous high for a 24-hour period was 830 infections reported Sunday. Health Minister Brad Hazzard said Wednesday that the health...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Missouri AG sues to stop school mask mandates

O’FALLON, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit Tuesday that seeks to stop school districts from enforcing mask mandates, requirements aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19. The lawsuit names Columbia Public Schools along with the district’s Board of Education and board members, but is a class...
Hawaii StatePosted by
KRMG

Hawaiian locals beg tourists to stay home, citing COVID-19 concerns

HONOLULU — Many local Hawaiians have been asking tourists to stop visiting the islands during the pandemic, and the governor is now echoing their calls. "It is a risky time to be traveling right now," Gov. David Ige said at a press conference on Monday. "We know that the visitors who choose to come to the islands will not have the typical kind of holiday that they expect to get when they visit Hawaii."
Tennessee StatePosted by
KRMG

Tennessee floods tear 7-month-old twins from father's arms

WAVERLY, Tenn. — (AP) — Matthew Rigney and Danielle Hall were sleeping with their four children in the Tennessee apartment they had just moved into two weeks earlier when the flash flooding struck. "We woke up and water was filling our apartment," Rigney told WTVF-TV. The normally shallow and sedate...
Alaska StatePosted by
KRMG

Landslide prompts closure on Denali park road in Alaska

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska — (AP) — Road access in a popular national park in Interior Alaska is being restricted due to a long-running landslide issue that has been exacerbated by climate change, the park announced Tuesday. The lone road through Denali National Park and Preserve spans 92...
Belfast, MEPosted by
KRMG

Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?

BELFAST, Maine — (AP) — A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy disappeared over the weekend, as mysteriously as it arrived, after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community. The rubber ducky was removed from the harbor sometime Saturday, likely because of concerns about Tropical Storm Henri, Belfast Harbor...
HomelessPosted by
KRMG

Nowhere to go for Haiti quake victims upon hospital release

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Orderlies pushed Jertha Ylet’s bed from the center of the hospital ward to one side so Dr. Michelet Paurus could plug in his electric saw. She was silent as the doctor cut off her plaster cast in measured strokes. Today she would have to...
WorldPosted by
KRMG

Possible Havana syndrome case delays Harris trip to Vietnam

HANOI — (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' trip from Singapore to Vietnam was delayed several hours Tuesday by an investigation into two possible cases of the so-called Havana Syndrome in Hanoi, administration officials said. The investigation was in its early stages and officials deemed it safe for Harris...
Hawaii StatePosted by
KRMG

Scientists detect earthquake swarm at Hawaii volcano

HONOLULU — (AP) — Geologists on Tuesday said they had detected a swarm of earthquakes at Hawaii's Kilauea volcano, though it is not erupting. The quakes began overnight and continued into the morning, The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. More than 140 earthquakes were recorded as of 4:30 a.m. The largest...
Seattle, WAPosted by
KRMG

Cellphone catches fire on Alaska Airlines jet upon landing

SEATAC, Wash. — (AP) — The cellphone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off, the carrier said Tuesday. Ray Lane, an Alaska Airlines spokesperson, said the passenger's...
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — (AP) — An army of firefighters worked Tuesday to try to keep a huge wildfire from pushing toward Lake Tahoe, the blue alpine lake surrounded by resort communities straddling the California-Nevada state line. The Caldor Fire, growing explosively at times, has scorched about 184 square...
Des Moines, IAPosted by
KRMG

Ex-Iowa anchor hopes her age bias lawsuit changes TV news

IOWA CITY, Iowa — (AP) — As a prominent reporter and anchor at one of Iowa’s biggest local television stations, Sonya Heitshusen was known for doggedly investigating injustices and holding the powerful accountable. A year after WHO-TV in Des Moines abruptly let her go, she is turning those skills on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy