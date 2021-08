Mostly-Berlin-based progressive heavy rock forerunners Elder have finished the recording of their next album. Or they’ve “mostly” finished anyhow, though I’m not entirely sure what that means. More keyboards? Overdubs? Both? Neither? In any case, they worked with producer Linda Gerdes at Clouds Hill on the offering, which it’s nearly impossible to imagine will be out before next year, and while we’re making assumptions, let’s figure it’ll be out through Stickman Records and Armageddon Shop, hmm?