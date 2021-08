Summer Walker has been giving fans a preview of her album-making process by posting a series of photos on the gram. The new mother recently shared a photo in the studio with a host of other creatives, captioned "Almost Done". Thus far we know that she has been in the studio with Omarion, SZA, Ari Lennox, Diddy, and Lil Durk. In July she shared a snippet of new music on Instagram to an overwhelmingly positive response. "Comment if you ready to smoke cry & sing lol," she captioned a clip of herself in the studio with the new song playing.