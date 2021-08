Elaine Thompson-Herah is in the form of her life as she prepares for another star-studded Wanda Diamond League women's 100m race in Lausanne. Fresh from her double Olympic triumph, the Jamaican stunned the world with the second-fastest time ever recorded in Eugene last weekend. The jaw-dropping 10.54 cemented her already firm status as favourite to win the 100m Diamond Trophy this year. A two-time Diamond League champion, Thompson-Herah has not been crowned Diamond League champion since 2017, and will be itching to add a third title to her Olympic gongs this summer. In Lausanne, she will take on compatriots and fellow Tokyo medallists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson.