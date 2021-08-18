Ohio governor advises vaccinations, masks for schoolchildren

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is urging that schoolchildren continue wearing masks in school at least for the beginning of the academic year to avoid more drastic measures such as quarantines or a return to online learning.

DeWine said Tuesday that the best way to protect students is to send children under the age of 12 to school with a mask and to ensure students 12-17 receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

School mask mandates vary widely across Ohio. Columbus is requiring them. So are Cincinnati and Cleveland schools, at least for the beginning of the year.

©2021 Cox Media Group