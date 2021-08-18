Cancel
Video Games

PS Store pages appear to go down after glitch turns demos into full games

By Ali Jones
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A number of PS Store pages have been pulled after players discovered a way to download entire games from their demo pages. Earlier this week, Resetera user nolifebr highlighted a bug allowing PS4 users to download games included in the PS Plus Collection, which is only available to PS5 players. While the original post stemmed from a Brazilian user, other posters said they'd managed to use the tool in locations across Europe and North America.

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesGamespot

Xbox Games With Gold August 2021: 2 Free Games Are Available Now

August is here, so new free games for Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass Ultimate subscribers are available to claim now. August 2021's Games with Gold lineup includes a pair of Xbox One games and two titles that are playable with backwards compatibility. At the moment, you can claim Darksiders 3 and Lost Planet 3. Yooka-Laylee and Garou: Mark of the Wolves will be free later this month.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation: Analyst Shares Good News for PS4 Owners

The PS5 is selling like hotcakes, despite supply constraints, leaving PS4 owners worried about the future of the platform and how long Sony will support it. That said, according to one industry analyst, PlayStation isn't leaving behind PS4 owners anytime soon, largely because it's too big of a financial gamble. In other words, don't expect too many PS5 exclusives anytime soon.
Video GamesComicBook

Ubisoft Making Popular PS4 and Xbox One Game Free for Limited Time

Ubisoft is making one of its most popular and best-selling games on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia free for a limited time. Unfortunately, it isn't a free download, but a free trial. In other words, said game is being made free-to-play for a limited time, however, it's plenty of time to, at the very least, beat the game's single-player campaign, which is its main appeal, especially with its follow-up releasing soon.
MLBpsu.com

FIFA 21 On PS5 Tops July 2021 PS Store Download Charts

Sony Interactive Entertainment has published its list of July 2021’s PS Store download chart, with footie favourite FIFA 21 topping the charts on PS5 in the US and Europe. While FiFA 21 took the crown on PS5 in both sides of the pond, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart also performed well in the PS5 charts. Meanwhile, on PS4, FIFA 21 again topped the charts for Europe, although it was Grand Theft Auto V that ruled the roost in the US.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Cyberpunk has dropped out of the PS Store chart, a month after taking No. 1

Just a month after it was named the best-selling game on the PlayStation Store for June, Cyberpunk 2077 has dropped completely out of the platform’s top 20. PlayStation published the PlayStation Store chart for July this week, and the CD Projekt Red title is absent from the top 20 best selling digital games in both the US and Europe, suggesting a steep decline since it was readded to the store.
FIFApushsquare.com

PS Store Sales Charts: Service Games Rule the Roost in Uneventful July

Last month didn't exactly have much to talk about in terms of new game releases, meaning the online service games that most people play jumped to the top of the PlayStation Store sales charts. They always hover around the top five, but now they're chart-toppers. Case in point is FIFA 21, which was the best-selling PS5 game across July 2021 in both the EU and US/Canada regions. Not far behind are F1 2021 in Europe, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for both territories, and then Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in the US/Canada.
FIFAgazettereview.com

PS Store – July 2021 Top Downloads

The PlayStation Blog has posted the lists of the most downloaded games on the PS Store. The lists, which are for the month of July, include the PS4, PS5, as well as other categories. Here are the top downloads of the PS Store for the month of July:. PS5 Games.
Video Gamespsu.com

PS Store Sale Discounts A Range Of Great PS Vita Games

Check out the latest PS Vita game deals via the new PS Store sale below. Bit Trip Presents… Runner2: Future Legend Of Rhythm Alien £3.19. Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition — Ost Combo £2.49. Link-A-Pix Deluxe £3.24. Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition £6.49. Metagal £1.59. Miles And Kilo £3.24. Mixups By Powgi...
Video Gamescorexbox.com

Xbox Game Pass Will Not Come to Nintendo and PS, Says Phil Spencer

Xbox boss Phil Spencer talks about why Xbox Game Pass won’t be available on PlayStation and Nintendo Switch. Xbox Game Pass has become the number one gaming subscription service around the world. The service offers some of the most brilliant games we have seen including the titles from Bethesda and ZeniMax. With more than 23 million subscribers and counting, Microsoft is also focusing on it to expand its reach further on the open platforms.

