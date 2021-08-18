PS Store pages appear to go down after glitch turns demos into full games
A number of PS Store pages have been pulled after players discovered a way to download entire games from their demo pages. Earlier this week, Resetera user nolifebr highlighted a bug allowing PS4 users to download games included in the PS Plus Collection, which is only available to PS5 players. While the original post stemmed from a Brazilian user, other posters said they'd managed to use the tool in locations across Europe and North America.www.gamesradar.com
