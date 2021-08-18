PS Store pages appear to go down after glitch turns demos into full games

Last month didn't exactly have much to talk about in terms of new game releases, meaning the online service games that most people play jumped to the top of the PlayStation Store sales charts. They always hover around the top five, but now they're chart-toppers. Case in point is FIFA 21, which was the best-selling PS5 game across July 2021 in both the EU and US/Canada regions. Not far behind are F1 2021 in Europe, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales for both territories, and then Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart in the US/Canada.