Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Alex Cora on surging Yankees: 'That's a different team than earlier in the season'

By Ryan Chichester
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 6 days ago

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says the surging Yankees have a new look after doubleheader sweep: ‘That’s a different team than earlier in the season.’

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
702
Followers
3K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Alex Cora
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#The Red Sox#Yanks#Covid#Triple A#Angels#Twitter#Ryanchichester1 Follow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBNBC Sports

Eduardo Rodriguez, Alex Cora get animated in Sox dugout

Eduardo Rodriguez has had just one start this season for the Boston Red Sox where he's completed more than six innings. He apparently thought that Sunday should've been his second. Rodriguez, who threw 83 pitches over six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, didn't appear pleased with manager Alex Cora opting to go to the bullpen with the team ahead 3-1.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox fall victim to wonky Fenway Park ground rules as Wander Franco hits unusual homer: ‘That’s a first,’ Alex Cora says

BOSTON -- It would be hard to find a Fenway Park home run stranger than the one Wander Franco hit in the Rays’ blowout win over the Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. With the game tied, 1-1, in the sixth inning, Franco lifted the 11th Tanner Houck pitch he saw deep to center field. The ball ricocheted off the Green Monster -- to the left side of the yellow line separating home runs from balls in play -- and then ricocheted off the flag pole beyond the center-field wall.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Alex Cora Makes Bold Declaration About Red Sox Starter Tanner Houck

Tanner Houck hasn’t even had a full big-league season under his belt and he’s already impressing. With a sweeping slider and a live fastball, the Boston Red Sox hurler is getting an opportunity now to become a fixture in the rotation. It’s a job that the early returns show he can do, as the 2017 first-round pick has displayed tantalizing upside as a potential mid-rotation — or higher — starter.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Alex Cora under fire for prematurely pulling Tanner Houck against Yankees

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora is under fire for pulling starter Tanner Houck in favor of the bullpen. That decision did not go in his favor. The Red Sox went from up a run to down several very quickly, especially with the performances of Garrett Whitlock and Josh Taylor. Whitlock is one of the best pitchers the Boston bullpen has to offer, and if Cora is truly treating this like a playoff game (he is), then having a quick hook isn’t necessarily all that controversial of a decision.
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Bombarded by Rangers

Rodriguez (9-7) took the loss against Texas on Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out three over 3.2 innings. The left-hander came into the outing with a 1.10 ERA over his past three starts, but he couldn't keep things going against the Rangers. Rodriguez made it through the first inning unscathed but gave up a pair of runs in the second. He was then chased in the fourth after allowing a pair of doubles and a single, resulting in two runs. The final tally against Rodriguez came after he left the contest. He'll look to put the poor outing behind him in his next start, which is lined up to come at Cleveland next Friday.
MLBPosted by
Boston

Alex Cora gives encouraging Kyle Schwarber injury update

"We’re feeling a lot better than over the weekend." After a minor scare last week, Red Sox manager Alex Cora offered an encouraging injury update on new slugger Kyle Schwarber prior to Tuesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Cora told reporters that Schwarber — who suffered a hamstring injury...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Don’t look now, but Yankees are MLB’s hottest team

Sometimes the numbers DO lie. The New York Yankees have no less than 15 players sidelined by injury or COVID-19. But that hasn’t stopped them from being MLB’s hottest team since the All-Star break. Following the Yankees’ 8-6 win in 11 innings Monday night vs. the Royals, Kansas City PR...
Posted by
NESN

Alex Cora, Nick Pivetta Share Excitement For Chris Sale’s Return

The time finally has come and Boston Red Sox fans will be able to see Chris Sale on the mound in a Major League Baseball game for the first time in two years and one day. Sale completed a rehab assignment last week that spanned five games. The hard-throwing lefty amassed a 1.35 ERA with 35 strikeouts during that time.
MLBBoston Herald

Alex Cora: Red Sox will continue to use Matt Barnes in the ninth inning

Despite taking the loss in three out of four games, Matt Barnes will continue to serve as the Red Sox’ closer, manager Alex Cora said Wednesday. Asked if he’d have to rethink the ninth inning after Barnes’ recent struggles, Cora said, “No, no, no. We trust him. One thing for sure, we’ve got to trust everybody. Everybody has to do their part. For how short the season is now, you cannot just rely on just a handful of guys. Everyone has to do their part.”
MLBchatsports.com

New York Yankees: Two teams, four games, here’s the preview

Today was supposed to be a much-needed day off for the New York Yankees, but today they will play a makeup game with the Los Angeles Angels. The game was made necessary due to a rainout when they last met in June at the Stadium. Tomorrow the Yankees will start a three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. The Angels are 12 1/2 out in the AL West, and the Yankees are 5.5 games out in the AL East; every game is important, but if the Yankees can sweep the Red Sox, they will take over second place in the East division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy