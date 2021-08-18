Cancel
Prince Julian is a happy baby smiling in official christening portraits

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 6 days ago

Say cheese! Prince Julian of Sweden flashed a bright smile in his official christening portraits. The Swedish Royal Court released on Wednesday three new photos of the royal baby taken after his christening. Social media users were quick to react to the adorable pictures with one commenting, “What a lovely baby Julian is always happy and laughs at one of the pictures! 🌹👶.” Another wrote, “What a wonderful smile on Prince Julian! ❤.”

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip ’s youngest son was christened on Aug. 14, at Drottningholm Palace Chapel . The service was attended by Julian’s big brothers, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander , as well as the Swedish royal family: King Carl XVI Gustaf, Queen Silvia, Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Princess Madeleine, Christopher O’Neill, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne .

Scroll to see Prince Julian’s official christening portraits featuring his parents and older brothers...

Princess Sofia, wearing an ETRO maxi dress, was pictured proudly holding her youngest son on her lap in the pictures. Prince Alexander sat next to his mom, while Prince Gabriel was seated beside his father.

The Prince Couple chose five godparents for Prince Julian. From the left: Jacob Högfeldt, Sofia’s Project Playground cofounder Frida Vesterberg, Carl Philip’s first cousin Patrick Sommerlath, Stina Andersson and Johan Andersson.

Erik and Marie Hellqvist and King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia joined their newly baptized grandson for a portrait at Drottningholm Palace.

Julian, who is seventh in line to the Swedish throne, was born on March 26, 2021 at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm.

The day after the christening, Sofia and Carl Philip shared a behind-the-scenes family photo, writing , “Yesterday our beloved Julian was baptized. Thank you for all the best wishes!”

