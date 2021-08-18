Fiserv Carat Enables Digital Payouts To Venmo, PayPal

Gig workers, and others who rely on PayPal, will be able to have payments direct deposited thanks to a partnership between PayPal and Fiserv. PayPal is one of the most popular options for many gig workers and small business owners to be paid. The company has been expanding its offerings to compete more with traditional banks, even offering a debit card that provides cash back. The missing piece, however, has been the ability to receive direct deposit payments, such as paycheck.