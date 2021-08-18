Fiserv Carat Enables Digital Payouts To Venmo, PayPal
Global FinTech Fiserv’s Carat ecosystem is broadening its digital payout options to enable businesses to send money directly to PayPal and Venmo accounts. Fiserv's Head of Carat and Digital Commerce Nandan Sheth said that the goal of the new offering is to meet the demands of today’s consumers and continue helping organizations around the world move money fast and easily, according to an emailed press release on Wednesday (Aug. 18).www.pymnts.com
