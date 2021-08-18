Canada Drives Says $100M Funding Will Drive Expansion
Canada’s largest online car shopping and delivery platform says it plans to expand with the help of $100 million in new funding. Canada Drives announced the funding on Wednesday (Aug. 18), saying the money will help bring the company’s online car buying and delivery service to new markets. It also hopes to add more than 200 people to its team and more than double the number of certified used vehicles available to consumers.www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0