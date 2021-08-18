Grace strengthens to a hurricane, poised for Mexico landfall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Morning model runs bring a touch more persistence in a Gulf of Mexico system by next week, but there is just as much uncertainty to go along with it. The National Hurricane Center has upgraded a weak area of disturbed weather in the southern Caribbean to a medium-high chance for development near the Yucatan Peninsula within the next 5 days. Chance for any organization is low in the short term, which will provide more difficulty in the forecast in that same time frame, due to little center of circulation for model data to focus on. In the meantime, we know we have an area to monitor, and should begin to get a better picture later this week.