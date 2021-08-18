Cancel
Grace strengthens to a hurricane, poised for Mexico landfall

By Max Crawford
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As Grace continues to crawl through the Caribbean, Air Force Hurricane Hunters have found that Grace now has hurricane-force winds. Grace has been responsible for mudslides in Haiti, and made landfall in Jamaica as a tropical storm, and brought heavy rain and wend to the Caymans as well. It looks to continue on a westward path, travelling around a large block of high pressure, keeping it well south of the state of Texas.

