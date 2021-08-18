Cancel
Clearview AI Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Clearview AI, the leading facial recognition and data company that provides powerful and reliable photo identification technology to law enforcement agencies, announced the formation of the company’s Advisory Board. Its members include leading figures from the fields of law enforcement, government, the legal profession, financial services and national security. “As...

EPA Announces Kerry E. O'Neill To Chair Environmental Financial Advisory Board

Administrator Regan Recognizes Outgoing Chair Joanne Throwe. Today, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael S. Regan announced the selection of Kerry E. O’Neill as the chair of the Environmental Financial Advisory Board (EFAB). She succeeds Joanne Throwe, whose six-year term as a board member is ending, including nearly four years as chair.
HR.com's HR Research Institute Announces 'The State of Legal, Compliance & Employment Law Advisory Board' for 2021 to Guide HR Research and Virtual Event

The new advisory board will guide research and each accompanying virtual event on trends and suggested best practices to help the HR.com community prepare for the future in regards to today's legal, compliance, and employment law situation. JACKSON'S POINT, Ontario (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. Jacksons Point, Ontario, Canada - HR.com,...
DBG names new board and advisory council members

Ray Sander, president of the Delaware Botanic Gardens (DBG) announced this week the election of four new members to the DBG Board of Directors and a new member of the Advisory Council. “We are honored that these distinguished professionals are bringing to DBG’s leadership team a remarkable mix of business...
HVEDC adds marketing exec to advisory board

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Hudson Valley Economic Development Corporation (HVEDC) has added Impact PR & Communications to its Advisory Board of Directors. Representing the Hudson Valley-based public relations and marketing firm and New York State certified Women’s Business Enterprise is the agency’s founder and CEO, Filomena Fanelli. “Impact PR’s commitment to...
Eurofins Transplant Genomics Announces 2021-2022 Scientific Advisory Board

FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, announces the formation of their 2021-2022 Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board brings together diverse expertise in transplantation scientific development and clinical study execution to enhance the value of novel biomarkers for the transplant community.
MobileSmith Health Announces Appointment of Dr. Jean Wright to Product Advisory Board

Recognized industry veteran has dedicated career to improving patient care and population health by leading the advancement of innovation initiatives. RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 19, 2021 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB:MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector who is changing traditional healthcare patient engagement and adherence management, today announced Dr. Jean Wright, MD, MBA, a renowned healthcare innovation expert and former Chief Innovation Officer at Atrium Health has joined its Product Advisory Board (PAB). Established earlier this year, the PAB provides advice to the executive management team on the company's software products, including feedback on features and capabilities, audience targeting, competition, major industry trends and other related issues.
Clearview stuffs new board with police, military and government faces

Controversial facial recognition service firm Clearview AI has enlisted an advisory board to guide product development and ethics. The ethics end of things should keep the board busy. Clearview has amassed billions of face photos in a biometric database primarily by scraping images from social media sites (that prohibit such activity).
Slingshot Aerospace Adds 4 Space Experts to Advisory Board

Slingshot Aerospace, Inc., a company building world-class space simulation and analytics solutions, announced today that Dan Berkenstock, Founder and former CEO, Skybox; Dr. Kathleen Howell, Hsu Lo Distinguished Professor of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Purdue University; Kevin O’Connell, Former Director, Office of Space Commerce; and Mandy Vaughn, Former President of VOX Space (a Virgin Orbit subsidiary), have joined Slingshot Aerospace’s advisory board, effective immediately. Additionally, the company has hired Dr. Belinda Marchand, formerly a member of the faculty at The University of Texas at Austin and founder of Progalaxia, LLC, to serve as Director of Astrodynamics and Space Systems R&D, and former U.S. Space Force Deputy Chief of the Space and Missile Systems Center’s Rapid Development Division, Alonso Segura, to serve as Senior Director, Space Systems Accounts, effective immediately.
MedX Announces Board Changes

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- MedX Health Corp. (“MedX” or the “Company”) (MDX – TSXV), announces that at the Annual and Special General Meeting of shareholders held on August 16, 2021, Rob von der Porten retired as a director, thus creating a vacancy on the Board. Mr. von der Porten had been not only Chairman of the Board, but also acting as Chief Executive Officer during the last fifteen-month period that MedX was conducting a search for a new CEO. Ken McKay has been appointed as Chairman of the Board. In addition, Sylvain Desjeans, recently promoted to President and CEO of MedX, has been appointed to the Board to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Mr. von der Porten.
Crypto trade group hires Brownstein

BROWNSTEIN SIGNS 5: In the midst of this month’s wrangling over cryptocurrency reporting provisions in the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure bill, one of the industry’s newest trade groups enlisted the help of one of K Street’s top-earning lobbying shops, new disclosures shared with PI show. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck is the first lobbying hire by the group, the Crypto Council for Innovation, which was formed in April by the crypto exchange Coinbase, Fidelity, Square and Paradigm.
Flower One Announces Exclusive Strategic Brand Partnership With ALTWELL And Appointment Of Nikki Brown To The Company's Advisory Board

Flower One Holdings Inc. ("Flower One" or the "Company") (CSE: FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) (FSE: F11), the leading cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, is pleased to announce its strategic brand partnership with ALTWELL, a leading California health and wellness cannabinoid-based brand owned by Alternative Biologics. In addition to this exclusive brand partnership, Nikki Brown, ALTWELL co-founder, has been appointed as the first member of the Company's Advisory Board, effective August 10, 2021.
Adagene Announces Appointment Of Interim Chief Medical Officer And New Members Of Scientific And Strategic Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adagene Inc. ("Adagene" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: ADAG), a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies, today announced appointment of an interim Chief Medical Officer and new members of its Scientific and Strategic Advisory Board (the "SAB"). The appointments include pioneers in the immuno-oncology field: Steven Fischkoff, M.D., Stanley Frankel, M.D., FACP and Robert Spiegel, M.D., FACP.
Cloud Security Alliance Welcomes Inaugural Members of the CxO Trust Advisory Council

The Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), the world’s leading organization dedicated to defining standards, certifications, and best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment, announced the inaugural members of the CSA CxO Trust Advisory Council. The Council, whose membership is reserved exclusively for C-level executives of CSA’s Corporate Members, will contribute to and advise on the overall strategy and roadmap of the CxO Trust, a first-of-a-kind initiative that brings together a community of C-suite executives to evolve cloud and cybersecurity understanding, knowledge, and needed solutions in response to enterprise challenges.
Personnel note: Nikki Fried announces promotions, new hire at Ag Department

Promotions for Franco Ripple and Erin Moffet, plus the addition of Caroline Stonecipher. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried on Monday announced two promotions and a new hire in the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ communications office. “Communicating accurately and building innovative partnerships are crucial given the challenges facing our...
Provident Bank Names MacDougall New SVP, General Counsel

Provident Bank, a leading New Jersey-based financial institution, has announced that Bennett MacDougall has joined the bank as senior vice president, general counsel of Provident Bank and Beacon Trust Company and deputy general counsel of Provident Financial Services, Inc. MacDougall is based in the bank’s Iselin administrative headquarters and is responsible for overseeing all legal affairs of the Bank and its subsidiaries, in addition to providing advice to the Executive Leadership Team on all matters of law and policy.
Chloe L. Xie is Assistant Professor of Accounting at MIT Sloan School of Management. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Accounting and Economics, by Ms. Xie; Ed deHaan, Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Washington Foster School of Business; Yang Song, Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Washington Foster School of Business; and Christina Zhu, Assistant Professor of Accounting at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here); and The Specter of the Giant Three by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here).
Santander US hires Laura Burke as chief communications officer

BOSTON: Santander U.S. has hired Laura Burke as chief communications officer. Burke reports to Jennifer Mathissen, CMO Santander Bank, National Association. Burke also joins the Santander U.S. leadership team, headed by CEO Tim Wennes, according to a statement. The last person to hold the CCO role at Santander U.S. was...
The Smithsonian appoints advisory council for new women’s history museum

The Smithsonian‘s Board of Regents has appointed an advisory council comprised of 25 members for the new Smithsonian American Women’s History Museum. The council includes 19 citizens, Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, a member of the Board of Regents and four members appointed by congress. The council will advise the Board...
NightDragon Launches State and Local Advisor Consortium to Help Combat Rising Cyberthreats

Founding Consortium Partners Include Leading Advisors and Government Relations Experts in California, Texas, Florida, New York and New York City. NightDragon, a dedicated cybersecurity, safety, security and privacy investment firm, announced the formation of the NightDragon State and Local Advisor Consortium, a set of partnerships with leading advisors and government relations experts to help advise and provide technology solutions, policy advice and best practices to state and local government agencies in the wake of a rising number of cyberattacks.

