Clearview AI Announces Formation of Advisory Board

Chloe L. Xie is Assistant Professor of Accounting at MIT Sloan School of Management. This post is based on a recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Accounting and Economics, by Ms. Xie; Ed deHaan, Associate Professor of Accounting at the University of Washington Foster School of Business; Yang Song, Assistant Professor of Finance at the University of Washington Foster School of Business; and Christina Zhu, Assistant Professor of Accounting at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here); and The Specter of the Giant Three by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here).