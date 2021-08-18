Cancel
COVID-19 suspected in death of Guardsman deployed at border

By Davis Winkie
Army Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Alabama National Guard soldier assigned to Joint Task Force-North at the nation’s southern border in Texas died Saturday approximately two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, Army Times has learned. Sgt. Kellice Armstrong of the 2025th Transportation Company was 49 years old, according to a press release from the...

