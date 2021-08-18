Jackie MacMullan, longtime NBA reporter, retiring from ESPN

On Wednesday morning, ESPN announced that Jackie MacMullan will retire at the end of August. It’ll mark the end of a decade-long run with the network. “I feel fortunate to have collaborated with so many incredibly talented people during my 10-plus years at ESPN,” MacMullan said in a statement, via ESPN. “Sometimes you just know when you’re ready to dial it back, and this is the right time for me. I’m grateful for the memories, but especially for the friends I’ve made along the way. Thank you to my ESPN colleagues for all of your support.”