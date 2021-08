Users can now specify language at the folder level for Panopto’s Smart Search and speech-to-text processing. Panopto, the leading video management system provider, announced its Smart Search technology can now span multiple languages within a video library. Large companies and universities often have video libraries with a mix of languages, but they have been stuck searching in only one language. For the first time ever, these organizations can now search every spoken and written word across their entire video library. Specifically, users can specify the content language for each folder, enabling Panopto’s Smart Search and speech-to-text processing in multiple languages within the same site.