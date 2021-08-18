Cancel
Immigration

Straight Talk with Sam: Still a crisis at the border

By Sam Graves
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo, it hasn’t gotten better. No, this Administration doesn’t have it “under control.”. I know I sound like a broken record, but as unbelievable as it sounds, this “seasonal influx” has shown no signs of slowing down. Usually, illegal immigration slows down in the hot summer months as the long journey across Mexico becomes increasingly difficult. Not this year. The months-long crisis at our southern border is still getting worse.

