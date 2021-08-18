Cancel
Racine, WI

Upcoming Programs, Services at the Racine Public Library

By Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zynyC_0bVHI0XV00

The following is a list of the upcoming programs at the Racine Public Library:

The Bookmobile is open for browsing! One family/party at a time may enter the bookmobile for browsing; please limit your time to 15 minutes. Masks are required. Holds may be requested to be placed on the bookmobile.

Masks are required to be worn in all city buildings by patrons and staff. The Racine Public Library is a city building.

Racine Public Library will return to pre-covid hours on September 7.

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Call Center: Call or text, 262.636.9217, RPL your reference questions. We are standing by to help! Email racine_reference@racinelibrary.info Staff is available: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m – 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Need a library card? You can now sign up for a digital library card at www.racinelibrary.info. Your card will be ready for you next time you visit the library. A temporary number will be issued immediately after registration.

The Summer Reading Challenge ends August 31, log your hours for your chance to win raffle prizes!

Upcoming Bookmobile Schedule Changes:

Saturday, August 28 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. | Urban League of Kenosha & Racine Health Fair | Dr. John Bryant Center

The new bookmobile schedule will begin on September 7. Please visit the RPL website for an up-to-date schedule.

Fall Literacy Festival: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. | Saturday, September 11 | Patron Parking Lot

Celebrate National Library Card Sign-Up Month with Racine Public Library and Racine Unified School District. The Festival will have a live farm provided by 4H, literacy fun, crafts, storytimes, yard games, book trivia, raffle prizes, over 30 vendors, live music, and food trucks! Show your library card or sign up for an RPL library card to earn raffle tickets.

Lunch Break at the Library:

Food trucks will continue to park in the circle of Library Drive every Wednesday through September, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

August 25: Frankie’s Food Truck and The Corn King

September 1: Pina Mexican Eats and Dragon Pit BBQ

September 8: TBD

September 15: Phatmans Burgers and Dragon Pit BBQ

September 22: Frankie’s Food Truck

September 29: Dragon Pit BBQ

Kids:

Crafts for Kids 10 a.m. | Saturdays | September 4-December 18 One of our Youth Services librarians will show you how to make something new out of things you have at home!

First Chapter Friday 1 p.m. | Fridays | September 3-December 24 The YSD librarians read the first chapter from some of their favorite books.

Teens:

Dungeons and Dragons Club: 6 p.m. | Thursday, September 2 | Register Hey teens, interested in exploring the world of D&D? No experience necessary, join us on a campaign.

Adult Programs

Anti-Racism Book Group: Mondays | 1 p.m. | Zoom. Weekly the book group picks, reads, and discusses books on the topics of racism and black culture. To join the group and for more information please email melissa.donaldson@racinelibrary.info

Paper Cranes and the 20th Anniversary of September 11 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Wednesday, September 1 and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, September 11 Learn what PEace Cranes are, how to fold them, and their significance in remembering September 11. Take the cranes home with you or leave them for RPL’s display. On September 11, Laura Hermanns, the woman who folded over 5,000 peace cranes for the victims of 9/11, will tell her story at RPL.

Sip and Swipe Cafe 1 p.m. | Fridays | August 27-September 17 | Call 262.833.8777 to register Learn how to use a tablet! Navigate web pages, use email, and more!

All Ages

Back to School Reading Challenge September 1-September 30 Register through the RPL website on beanstack. Celebrate the start of a new year with a back-to-school reading challenge. A gift card will be awarded to one participant.

Programs are at 75 Seventh Street, Racine, WI 53403 unless stated otherwise.

A sign language interpreter is available with one week’s notice. For information, call the library’s business office at ​262-636-9170​.

