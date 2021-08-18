Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

‘Audit’ team will provide draft report to Senate this week

By Editor's Note
Tucson Weekly
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team that conducted the troubled review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County will present a draft report of its findings to Senate President Karen Fann by Friday. Randy Pullen, a spokesman for the self-styled audit, said the team will submit its report to the Senate by the end of the week. The Senate will then have the option of suggesting modifications before the final report is issued. The audit team will submit a separate report, also by Friday, on the machine tally it conducted to count the number of ballots cast in the general election.

www.tucsonweekly.com

