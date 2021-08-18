Cancel
Public Health

Brazil: Pernambuco state reports 469% increase in chikungunya

By News Desk
outbreaknewstoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePernambuco State Health Department (SES-PE) is reporting a significant increase in the number chikungunya cases during the first seven months of 2021. As of July 30, 9,378 chikungunya cases have been confirmed, compared to 1,648 confirmed cases in 2020, a 469 percent increase. Health officials have also reported 6,926 cases...

#Pernambuco#Chikungunya#Zika Virus#State Health Department#Arbovirus Surveillance#Ses Pe#Arboviruses
