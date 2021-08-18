Brazil: Pernambuco state reports 469% increase in chikungunya

The Philippines Department of Health (DOH) reported an additional 466 COVID-19 Delta variant cases were detected, bringing the total to 1,273. Of the additional 466 Delta variant cases, 442 are local cases, 14 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 10 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases. Of the 442 local cases, 201 cases had indicated addresses in the National Capital Region, while 69 cases had indicated addresses in Central Luzon, seven in Cagayan Valley, 49 cases in CALABARZON, 14 cases in MIMAROPA, four cases in Bicol Region, 52 cases in Western Visayas, 19 cases in Central Visayas, six cases in Northern Mindanao, 11 cases in Davao Region, seven cases in SOCCSKSARGEN, and three cases in the Ilocos Region. Based on the case line list, one is still active, eight cases have died, while 457 cases have recovered.