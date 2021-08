Honoring Our Heroes will be a theme of the Beaver County Free Fair parade, which will be Sept. 9 to 11 at the fairgrounds in Beaver, Oklahoma. With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11, when terrorists struck the United States, organizers wanted to salute all veterans, according to Mary Chris Barth. Veterans and active-duty military are invited to ride an honorary float, she said. The parade is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11 and all veterans are invited to participate. They are asked to meet at the north end of Beaver at the First Security Bank.