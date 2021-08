Oakland Athletics starter Chris Bassitt was taken to a Chicago hospital during Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox after he was struck in the head by a line drive. The frightening moment happened in the second inning as Bassitt pitched to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin, who hit a fastball back to the mound that hit Bassitt in the side of the head. Bassitt went down, holding his face, which appeared to be bleeding into a towel as trainers and medical officials rushed to his side. He was carted off the field.