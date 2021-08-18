Jason Momoa’s Kids Are Luckiest Alive As Actor Talks Hanging On Aquaman 2 Set, Wonder Woman’s Tiara And More
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Jason Momoa’s involvement in the DCEU has become more integral as the universe has pivoted in many ways. Many moviegoers have loved seeing Momoa’s grisly and funny take on Aquaman. But DC fans aren’t his biggest fans as those slots are reserved for his children. With that in mind, his children get to experience most of their father’s career milestones while visiting the set. Of course, the Dune star spilled what it's like hanging out with his kids on the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set and other DCEU projects.www.cinemablend.com
