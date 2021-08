Rex, age 57, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was a resident of Springfield, LA. Rex was a hard worker who dedicated many years as a truck driver. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and working around the yard. Rex had many projects that he invested lots of time into. He took great pride in being a Pop Pop and was known to spoil all of his grandbabies rotten. Rex was a one-of-a-kind man who will be forever missed.