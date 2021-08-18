Cancel
NFL

Kirk Cousins is the best Vikings QB in the last 20 years.

By ManUpNorth_
Daily Norseman
 6 days ago

I know right off the bat I'm going to catch hell for this statement, but hear me out, statistically speaking it's true. In the last 20 years the Vikes have had 10 different starting QBs (that started a minimum of 9 games, over half the season). Culpepper (5 yrs), Cousins (3 yrs), Favre (2 yrs), Bridgewater (2 yrs), Ponder, 2 yrs), Brad Johnson (2 yrs), Bradford (1 yr), Frerotte (1 yr), Keenum (1 yr), and Tavaris Jackson (1 yr). UFFDAH.......

Vikings nab a pair of quarterbacks

With most of the Vikings quarterback room on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, Minnesota has done its due diligence in trying to find new quarterbacks. The team tried out a couple quarterbacks this week. Now, the team has signed quarterback Case Cookus and claimed quarterback Danny Etling off waivers. Etling was drafted...
Patrick Peterson Has Blunt Message For Vikings Teammates

Over the past few days, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer has made it abundantly clear he’s not happy with the members of his team who have chosen not to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. He’s not the only one showing his frustration, though. On Tuesday afternoon, veteran corner Patrick Peterson...
6 veteran QBs who could be the Vikings backup for the 2021 season

Before the 2021 season begins, the Minnesota Vikings could be looking to add a veteran quarterback to be their No. 2 behind Kirk Cousins. With less than a month until their first game of the 2021 season, the amount of uncertainty surrounding the No. 2 quarterback position for the Minnesota Vikings is pretty unsettling.
3 wide receivers Vikings can sign after Adam Thielen’s injury

Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen give the Vikings a terrific starting duo at wide receiver, but Thielen’s injury highlights the team’s need for more depth. The Vikings sport one of the best starting wide receiving corps in the entire NFL when Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen are both healthy. Things fall off quickly behind that pair of Pro Bowlers though. Thielen’s recent thigh injury isn’t thought to be serious, but it does highlight Minnesota’s need to build more depth in the receiver room.
Pretend to be surprised, another former Vikings player is heading to Seattle

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Sean Mannion. Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sean Mannion has signed a deal to play for the Seattle Seahawks. Over the years, the Minnesota Vikings have seen several players walk out their doors and head to the Pacific Northwest to suit up for the Seattle Seahawks.
Justin Simmons says Vikings QB Kirk Cousins plays 'really smart'

It’s typical for defenses and coaches to butter up the quarterback they are set to face each week during the NFL season. It’s only preseason, but Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons is already in mid-season form in the art of praising opposing quarterbacks. “I think Kirk plays the game really...
Denver Broncos trade options with the Minnesota Vikings

The Denver Broncos are about to have joint practices and a preseason game with the Minnesota Vikings. Could the two teams come together on a trade?. Although most NFL teams at this point have not even played a single preseason game, the cold reality of 90-man rosters being cut down to 53 guys for each team is not far off. Although the reality of roster cuts is brutal for the players involved, it’s fascinating for fans and media to speculate on because you just never know what teams are going to do. The Denver Broncos have some big decisions ahead.
Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
The Vikings Best Player, Per NFL Network’s ‘Top 100’

Each summer, NFL Network unveils the 100 best players in the NFL, an event renowned for its authority on the subject. Power rankings of players are largely opinion-oriented, so why is this particular batch more believable than others?. NFL players vote to establish the one-through-hundred order. The rankings are player-driven,...
Vikings activate rookie QB Mond from COVID-19 reserve list

EAGAN, Minn. --  The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, after the rookie completed a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for the virus. Mond joined the team on the field for the first time since July 30. After he was infected,...
Against the Broncos on Saturday, is Kirk Cousins facing his future team?

Following the upcoming season, what are the chances of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins landing with the Denver Broncos?. Before he eventually signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the Denver Broncos were among the teams around the NFL that were reportedly in the running to sign Kirk Cousins when he was a free agent in 2018.
Report: Everson Griffen to try out for Vikings tomorrow

The on-again, off-again dance between Everson Griffen and the Minnesota Vikings appears to be back on again. According to Darren Wolfson and Chris Long of KSTP in the Twin Cities, Griffen will be trying out for the Vikings on Wednesday. Griffen, as we know, spent the first ten seasons of...
FOOTBALL: Familiar Face Back at QB for Vikings

HOLTVILLE — Last we saw of Holtville High’s Spencer Hilfiker was during a tough, 21-14, loss to Mission Bay in the CIF-San Diego Section Division IV quarterfinals. That was November 2019 and he was a 16-year-old sophomore. After sitting out the COVID-shortened 2020 season that actually happened in spring 2021,...

