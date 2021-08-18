Kirk Cousins is the best Vikings QB in the last 20 years.
I know right off the bat I'm going to catch hell for this statement, but hear me out, statistically speaking it's true. In the last 20 years the Vikes have had 10 different starting QBs (that started a minimum of 9 games, over half the season). Culpepper (5 yrs), Cousins (3 yrs), Favre (2 yrs), Bridgewater (2 yrs), Ponder, 2 yrs), Brad Johnson (2 yrs), Bradford (1 yr), Frerotte (1 yr), Keenum (1 yr), and Tavaris Jackson (1 yr). UFFDAH.......www.dailynorseman.com
