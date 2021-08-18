Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Dr. Gene Anthony Anzalone

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
an17.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Gene passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at North Oaks Hospital at the age of 73. He was born on April 7, 1948 in New Orleans, LA. He is a native of Independence, LA and a resident of Hammond, LA. He loved being with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies Dan, Huey, and Jessie. Gene attended SLU in Hammond and LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans. He was practicing Dentistry in Hammond for 47 years. Gene was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Hammond, the Knights of Columbus, Oak Knoll Country Club, BNI of Hammond, and a member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club for 31 years, where he served as club president in 2001.

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hammond, LA
Hammond, LA
Obituaries
New Orleans, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
New Orleans, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Lsu School Of Dentistry#St Albert#The Great Catholic Church#Oak Knoll Country Club#The Hammond Kiwanis Club#Po Box#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy