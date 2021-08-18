Dr. Gene Anthony Anzalone

Dr. Gene passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at North Oaks Hospital at the age of 73. He was born on April 7, 1948 in New Orleans, LA. He is a native of Independence, LA and a resident of Hammond, LA. He loved being with his children and grandchildren and enjoyed playing golf with his buddies Dan, Huey, and Jessie. Gene attended SLU in Hammond and LSU School of Dentistry in New Orleans. He was practicing Dentistry in Hammond for 47 years. Gene was a parishioner and Eucharistic Minister at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Hammond, the Knights of Columbus, Oak Knoll Country Club, BNI of Hammond, and a member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club for 31 years, where he served as club president in 2001.