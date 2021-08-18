Cancel
Waltham, MA

Assisted Living Facility Buys Tecochill for Resilient Cooling

 6 days ago

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Tecogen Inc. (OTCQX:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient and clean on-site power, heating and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce the sale of a 200-ton Tecochill® chiller to an assisted living facility in southwestern Connecticut. The system will provide seasonal cooling to the facility with the free waste heat utilized for domestic hot water use. The system also reduces the amount of backup standby generation needed to maintain habitable conditions for residents in the event of a grid outage. Tecogen will provide maintenance services for the system from its service center in Connecticut under a maintenance agreement.

