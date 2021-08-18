Cancel
Milford Oyster Festival requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID test for access to main concert stage area

By Leah Myers
WTNH.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Organizers of the annual Milford Oyster Festival are announcing some COVID-related changes ahead of this weekend’s event. Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test received within the past 72 hours will be required to enter the main stage concert area at Fowler Field. This will not apply to the other areas of the festival.

