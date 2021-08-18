Cancel
Afghan Refugees Are No Economic Threat to Americans

By Noah Smith
Washington Post
 6 days ago

As the Taliban reconquers Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal, the U.S. has a moral obligation to allow in refugees. Many Afghans worked for the U.S. during the occupation, often risking their lives to do so; they’ve earned the right to a safe home in the country they chose to support. Opponents of immigration will marshal many arguments for keeping them out , including economic ones. But letting in Afghan refugees poses no danger to the livelihoods of Americans.

