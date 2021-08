The ASUSTOR NAS Drivestor is an entry-level external storage solution that will provide users with access to an impressive range of features at a competitive price point. The system comes in the Drivestor 2 and Drivestor 4 models to choose from, which are paired with two and four bays, respectively. Users can take advantage of a Realtek RTD1296 1.4 GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of DDR4 memory along with either two or four HDDs or SSDs.