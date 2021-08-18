Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

MLive’s top 50 football recruits in Michigan for class of 2022: August update

By Jared Purcell
MLive.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a look into the top 50 football recruits in Michigan. Expect monthly updates to the list as we go through the 2021 football season. Heading into his second season as Michigan State’s football coach, Mel Tucker has not forgotten about the recruits from his own backyard. That was apparent when the Spartans were able to secure commitments from Essexville-Garber defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, Dearborn Fordson wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. and Birmingham Groves standout athlete Jaden Mangham. All three players are ranked in MLive’s top 10 and have four-star ratings from 247Sports, each providing a nice boost for Michigan State’s in-state recruiting efforts.

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Woodhaven, MI
City
Rockford, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Minnesota State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Dewitt, MI
City
Roseville, MI
State
Arkansas State
City
Farmington, MI
City
Dexter, MI
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
State
Kentucky State
City
Belleville, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Recruiting#American Football#Spartans#Vansumeren#Nfl Hall Of Fame#Kent State#Wolverines#River Rouge#Mountaineers#Navy#Central Michigan#Grand Blanc#Eastern Michigan#Cb#Grosse Pointe South Lrb#Ath#Wr#Dl#Detroit Cass Tech 15
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
College
Syracuse University
NewsBreak
Army
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy