MLive’s top 50 football recruits in Michigan for class of 2022: August update

Here is a look into the top 50 football recruits in Michigan. Expect monthly updates to the list as we go through the 2021 football season. Heading into his second season as Michigan State’s football coach, Mel Tucker has not forgotten about the recruits from his own backyard. That was apparent when the Spartans were able to secure commitments from Essexville-Garber defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren, Dearborn Fordson wide receiver Antonio Gates Jr. and Birmingham Groves standout athlete Jaden Mangham. All three players are ranked in MLive’s top 10 and have four-star ratings from 247Sports, each providing a nice boost for Michigan State’s in-state recruiting efforts.