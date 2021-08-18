Somerset County Schools Announces 2021-2022 Administration Changes
WESTOVER, Md.- Somerset County Public Schools is announcing changes to school administration and board supervisor positions for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. Woodson Elementary School welcomes Deborah Morton, previously the Striving Readers Literacy Grant Coordinator at the Somerset Board of Education, as the school's new principal and Dorothy Bell-Jackson, previously posted at Greenwood Elementary, as Assistant Principal. Jensen Long remains at WES as the school's second Assistant Principal.
