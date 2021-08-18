Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago marketing firm Walker Sands buys Boston PR agency

By Ben Miller
Posted by 
Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chicago-based Walker Sands said when combined, the two agencies will create the fifth-largest technology-focused firm in the United States.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
367
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Firm#The United States#Boston Pr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Birmingham, MIfranchising.com

M3Linked Selects 919 Marketing to Lead Franchise Development and PR Efforts

August 24, 2021 // Franchising.com // BIRMINGHAM, Mich. - M3Linked, the first collaborative business community franchise, has engaged 919 Marketing to establish and execute its franchise development and public relations strategies. M3Linked’s partnership with 919 Marketing, a national franchise marketing and public relations agency, aims to build on M3Linked’s early...
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Dough Wines, a Positive Impact Brand Benefiting James Beard Foundation, Names Magrino PR as US Agency of Record

Brand Aims to Be Catalyst for Good by Driving Environmental, Equitable and Economical Change for Culinary and Beverage Industries. Dough Wines, created by Distinguished Vineyards & Wine Partners (DVWP) and marking the first-ever winery partnership for the James Beard Foundation, has named award-winning Magrino PR as its agency of record to spearhead media relations within the US market.
Real EstateSFGate

The Agency Welcomes New Franchisee in Boston, Massachusetts

The New Location Becomes 22nd Franchise for Global Real Estate Brokerage. Global real estate brokerage, The Agency has announced the launch of its new franchise office in Boston, Massachusetts. The new locale is the firm’s 22nd franchise among its growing network of offices in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The Boston office will be led by esteemed luxury real estate agent and managing partner, Eric Rollo. Rollo and his team will continue to service Greater Boston, Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Martha’s Vineyard.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago crypto startup opening HQ in the Old Post Office

CoinFlip, a fast-growing Chicago bitcoin ATM operator, is opening a headquarters in the Old Post Office that will be the largest lease by a cryptocurrency company in the city. CoinFlip announced Tuesday it plans to move into a 44,000-square-foot headquarters in the Old Post Office at 433 W. Van Buren St. The space doubles its current office footprint as CoinFlip prepares to grow its team amid a surge of interest in the company's cryptocurrency ATMs.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

#1 Crypto PR And Blockchain Marketing Agency Launches - August 2021

LONDON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CryptoPR.com has officially launched a new PR and marketing agency exclusively dedicated to clients in the crypto and blockchain industry. CryptoPR.com is founded by a team with several years of experience working in the crypto marketing and blockchain industry. Marketing services include crypto exchange...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Androvett Earns No. 1 PR Firm Honors In Houston And Dallas

DALLAS and HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Readers of Texas Lawyer magazine have named Androvett the No. 1 communications firm in the Dallas and Houston legal markets in the magazine's "Best of 2021" reader survey. This is the ninth consecutive year Androvett has earned "Best PR Firm" honors in the annual survey.
Businessodwyerpr.com

Walker Sands Acquires March Communications

B2B marketing agency Walker Sands has acquired Boston-based tech PR firm March Communications. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2005 by CEO Martin Jones and president Cheryl Gale, March supports clients in the B2B and consumer technology sectors. The agency counts a staff of 25 and maintains a second office in Atlanta.
BusinessAdWeek

Influencer Agency Takumi Acquires Media Buying Agency Unieed

Influencer marketing, branding and social media platform Takumi is expanding its reach into the U.S. market, and to help with that expansion it has acquired Unieed, a content and strategic media-buying agency that specializes in content-driven campaigns working with leading outdoor and cycling brands. The acquisition will expand Takumi’s global...
Nashville, TNNashville Post

Chicago firm recaps LBMC cybersecurity subsidiary

A Chicago-based firm that specializes in working with tech-powered business service firms has led the recapitalization of a cybersecurity company founded under the umbrella of regional accounting and advisory firm LBMC. Members of the management team at CyberMaxx — which began life in 2009 as LBMC Information Security but rebranded...
Vermont Statevermontbiz.com

Vermont PR firm and founder named as Best in Nation

Vermont Business Magazine Today, PR News announced that Vermont-based public relations firm, Junapr, is named one of the most innovative PR and communications firms in the US. PR News is the leading source of information, education, recognition, and data for Fortune 1000 professionals, agencies, and government/non-profits. Junapr was awarded the 2022 Agency Elite Top 100 award at a virtual ceremony this afternoon. Additionally, in July, PR News named Junapr founder Nicole Junas Ravlin as one of the Top Women in PR for 2021.
Saint Louis, MOSpringfield Business Journal

STL region's largest accounting firm buys Chicago company

RubinBrown, the St. Louis region's largest accounting firm, purchased Chicago-based technology and software consulting business Liberty Consulting Services. The deal closes today. The financial terms were undisclosed. RubinBrown, which has 192 St. Louis-area certified public accountants, has annual revenue of $143.6 million.
Surprise, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Chicago firm buys in Surprise, plans large industrial park

Another Chicago-based real estate firm purchased land along the Loop 303 corridor this summer with plans to develop Cactus 303, a massive $150 million industrial park in Surprise. In June, Baker Development Corporation, a privately owned real estate developer, purchased 81 acres of land on the northeast corner of Loop...
Atlanta, GAmediapost.com

Fire Bee Taps 3 To Bolster Digital Marketing, Influencer, PR Efforts

Atlanta-based marketing communications agency Fire Bee has added three new team members: Jacqueline Faerman, Haley Hinson and Celene Carter. Faerman joins the agency’s PR team as a senior account executive. Prior to Fire Bee, she worked at various firms including Pineapple PR and The Zimmerman Agency, working with clients including Firehouse Subs, Bobby Jones Links, and the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Chicago, ILbizjournals

U.S. Bank is buying a Chicago fintech startup

Bento Technologies, a Chicago startup that helps companies manage employee expenses, is getting scooped up by U.S. Bank. Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank, which has a major office in downtown Miwlaukee and is the region's market share leader for total local deposits, announced Thursday it has agreed to acquire Bento, also known as Bento for Business, for an undisclosed amount.
Newark, NYwxxinews.org

IEC Electronics to be acquired by Boston firm

A local manufacturing company is being acquired but an official with the area firm is optimistic the deal will mean continued growth. The company is IEC Electronics, and although technically it’s being termed a merger, Boston-based Creation Technologies is acquiring IEC in a deal worth about $242 million including debt.
Businessprweek.com

Asahi UK hires PR agency for Grolsch and Asahi Super Dry brands

Following a competitive pitch involving three other agencies, The Academy has won a brief to drive integrated brand PR campaigns to strengthen consumer awareness of Grolsch and Asahi Super Dry. The scope of work includes experiential activity, event and content production alongside media and influencer relations. Planning has begun on...
Austin, TXPosted by
Austin Business Journal

Austin tech firm acquires Chicago housekeeping startup The Minte

The Minte, a Chicago startup that brings hotel-style cleanings to apartment buildings, is getting acquired by an Austin startup. Spruce, an on-demand housekeeping and services startup, announced Wednesday that it's buying The Minte in a deal that will bring its services to the Chicago market for the first time. Spruce, which raised $8 million last November, has expanded quickly in recent months. It's now in 14 cities, including 10 new markets since February 2020.
Kalamazoo, MIPosted by
103.3 WKFR

Martinez Market In Chicago Has A Burrito The Size of An Arm

We have had so much in the way of Mexican food news recently. From the closing of the Coldwater Nonla Taqueria, to the expansion of the Torti Taco Bar & Grill in Downtown Battle Creek, The new location of Fat Burrito in Holland, and even asking the Kalamazoo community who has the best Mexican food in Kalamazoo. It's easily one of the most popular types of food in the area. But I just discovered a burrito that takes about 2 hours to get to from Kalamazoo that is the size of your arm and costs a little over $30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy