Chicago marketing firm Walker Sands buys Boston PR agency
Chicago-based Walker Sands said when combined, the two agencies will create the fifth-largest technology-focused firm in the United States.www.bizjournals.com
Chicago-based Walker Sands said when combined, the two agencies will create the fifth-largest technology-focused firm in the United States.www.bizjournals.com
The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/chicago
Comments / 0