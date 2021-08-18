Black women are finally shattering the glass ceiling in dance

The International Association of Blacks in Dance (IABD) announces the COLLECTIVE Cohort for the 2021 COHI | MOVE program. The twenty-five companies that comprise the cohort will receive a total of $41,000 over the next three years: A.I.M. by Kyle Abraham | New York, NY; Atlanta Dance Connection | Atlanta, GA; Ayodele Drum and Dance | Chicago, IL; Ballethnic Dance Company | Atlanta, GA; Dance Iquail! | Philadelphia, PA; Danse4Nia/ Phoenix Danse4Nia | Philadelphia, PA; Diamano Coura West African Dance Company | Oakland, CA; Dimensions Dance Theater | Oakland, CA; Eleone Dance Theatre | Philadelphia, PA; Forces of Nature Dance Theatre | New York, NY; Garth Fagan Dance | Rochester, NY; Jamel Gaines Creative Outlet | Brooklyn, NY; Joel Hall Dancers and Center | Chicago, IL; MODArts Dance Collective | New York, NY; Muntu Dance Theatre of Chicago | Chicago, IL; NAJWA Dance Corps | Chicago, IL; Red Clay Dance Company | Chicago, IL; Robert Moses' KIN | San Francisco, CA; SOLE Defined | Washington, DC; South Chicago Dance Theatre | Chicago, IL; Spectrum Dance Theater | Seattle, WA; Threads Dance Project | Minneapolis, MN; TU Dance | St. Paul, MN; Urban Bush Women | Brooklyn, NY, and Wideman Davis Dance | Columbia, SC.
