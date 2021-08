What is time? It’s a question many of us have been asking ourselves over the past year and a half, as we sat sequestered in a single dwelling with only our computer screens as a portal to the outside world. Minutes, hours, days seemed to merge together. Reality was unquestionably warped. We started baking. But now that the world is slowly getting back to some semblance of normal, it’s the right moment to stop making banana bread midday, get our acts together, and invest in a new watch.