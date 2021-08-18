More Reasons Why Former Lawyers Are Bitter About The Legal Profession

I was recently at a dinner party, and I struck up a conversation with someone I do not know that well. We started talking about our careers, and after telling this person that I was a lawyer, she inquired if I wanted to be a judge someday. I stumbled in my response since I had not really thought about this career goal much, but I related that I would love to be a federal judge if I somehow ended up with the honor, but I would have to evaluate my life situation if I was ever offered a state judgeship. I think most lawyers would think this was a reasonable position. This other person seemed baffled by my response and said something along the lines of “don’t all lawyers want to be judges?” Although being a judge is a great honor, and a career goal I may want for myself, there are many reasons why not all lawyers want to be judges.