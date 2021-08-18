Bishop Deeley to celebrate 50th anniversary Mass for St. Joseph Church in Bridgton on Saturday

BRIDGTON — Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at the 50th anniversary Mass of St. Joseph Church, located on 225 South High Street in Bridgton, on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The Mass, which will also be livestreamed at www.cluster30.org, will be followed by a eucharistic procession and a barbecue sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. All are welcome to attend the celebration. Visitors can enjoy historical picture displays and other entertainment at the barbecue, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.