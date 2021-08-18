Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bridgton, ME

Bishop Deeley to celebrate 50th anniversary Mass for St. Joseph Church in Bridgton on Saturday

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGTON — Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at the 50th anniversary Mass of St. Joseph Church, located on 225 South High Street in Bridgton, on Saturday, Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. The Mass, which will also be livestreamed at www.cluster30.org, will be followed by a eucharistic procession and a barbecue sponsored by the Knights of Columbus. All are welcome to attend the celebration. Visitors can enjoy historical picture displays and other entertainment at the barbecue, which will begin at 5:30 p.m.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fryeburg, ME
Local
Maine Society
City
Bridgton, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#St Joseph Church#Www Cluster30 Org#The Knights Of Columbus#Catholics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump-backed Herschel Walker seeks Georgia Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker on Tuesday filed paperwork to enter the U.S. Senate race in Georgia after months of speculation, joining other Republicans seeking to unseat Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in 2022. The 59-year-old Walker joins the race with high name recognition, known for winning a Heisman Trophy in...
PharmaceuticalsNBC News

Vaccine hesitancy unlikely to disappear because of FDA approval

In deciding whether to get vaccinated against Covid-19 along with his wife, Matt Zeiss has been monitoring reports of adverse side effects tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and waiting to see when U.S. regulators fully approve the vaccines' use. That happened Monday, when the Food and...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House approves John Lewis voting rights measure

The House approved the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act on Tuesday in a party-line vote, kicking the legislation to the Senate — where it faces longer odds of passage. The bill was approved 219-212, with zero Republicans voting for it. “Nothing is more fundamental to our democracy than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy