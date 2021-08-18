This royal birthday tradition is about to change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family sometime in 2019, with the decision going public in early 2020, according to BBC News. Since that time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created a life for themselves in California, moving into a $14 million mansion in Montecito, per Page Six. The couple has welcomed another baby into the world, and seems content with things the way they are; a family of four living on their own terms. Meghan and Harry continue giving back in any way that they can, often donating money to charity or starting new initiatives — like the 40x40 project that Meghan announced on her 40th birthday. They make their own schedules, and do as they please, which is what they wanted.