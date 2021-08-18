Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

This royal birthday tradition is about to change

madison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho the bells at Westminster abbey ring for just got a bit more exclusive. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what we know.

madison.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bells#Westminster Abbey#Uk#Buzz60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
WorldCosmopolitan

Kate Middleton will no longer receive this birthday tradition going forward

The Duchess of Cambridge, along with other senior members of the royal family will no longer receive a time-honoured birthday tradition. Westminster Abbey has announced that it is changing its bell-ringing schedule and will now only carry out the tradition of ringing the chapel's famous bells on members of the royal family's birthdays, for the Queen and Prince Charles going forward.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Harry & Meghan Plan to Break This Royal Tradition With Lilibet, Say Sources

There is no doubt that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to decamp from the U.K. and start a new life in California will have a profound effect on how they raise their children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Two-year-old Archie already attends preschool and was seen enjoying the beach in a short video clip released by his parents. But Lilibet, who was born on June 4 of this year, has yet to make her public debut (except for the quick glimpse eagle-eyed royal watchers noticed in a photo on the duchess's desk in her latest Archewell video).
Worldpurewow.com

The Royal Family Celebrates Princess Anne's Birthday with Special Posts (Including One Major Throwback)

It's a big day for one member of the royal family: Princess Anne. The Princess Royal is celebrating her 71st birthday today, which was marked with a gorgeous shot on the official royal family Instagram account. They posted a close-up of the princess wearing a white top and one of her many signature hats. In the caption they said, “Wishing HRH The Princess Royal a happy birthday today!” The image was overlaid with some stickers, including a slice of birthday cake, as well as some colorful balloons and stars.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Royal News Roundup: Another Birthday, Another Book and Another Pic of Princess Charlotte

Here, all the royal news you need to know for the week of August 12, 2021. Over the weekend, Kate Middleton and Prince William treated us to another snap of one of their kids. This time around, royal followers were given a gorgeous shot of Princess Charlotte (6), who is seen sporting a blue and pink outfit while looking down at a red admiral butterfly in her hands (and we can't get over how grown up she looks).
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Meghan And Harry Really Felt About Leaving Royal Life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down as senior members of the royal family sometime in 2019, with the decision going public in early 2020, according to BBC News. Since that time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created a life for themselves in California, moving into a $14 million mansion in Montecito, per Page Six. The couple has welcomed another baby into the world, and seems content with things the way they are; a family of four living on their own terms. Meghan and Harry continue giving back in any way that they can, often donating money to charity or starting new initiatives — like the 40x40 project that Meghan announced on her 40th birthday. They make their own schedules, and do as they please, which is what they wanted.
Celebritiespapermag.com

Let's Talk About Dua's Country Birthday Looks

Dua Lipa is no stranger to the revolving door of celebrity style IG posts. In fact, one could say she's the poster child of it. This time, Ms. Peep graced our phone screens with a full cow-print look courtesy of British-Nigerian designer Mowalola. Standing in the middle of an apocalyptic-looking...
U.K.nickiswift.com

Prince George Is Going To School With Another Famous Royal

It's hard not to be charmed by the lives of royal children. They're destined for fame, making it to the front pages even before they are born. As they grow up, there's plenty of anticipation around their relationship with their parents, siblings, cousins, and other royals. There's also much talk around their upbringing, sets of interest, their nature, and the kind of royals they'll grow up to be. The world always has its eyes on young royals, noticing and cheering their every move as they grow up.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

17 beautiful royal christening moments in photos

Royal christenings are wonderful events where parents come together with the rest of the royal family to celebrate the baptism of their child. We've loved seeing photographs of these special events over the years – all those sweet babies, incredible gowns and adoring relatives celebrating the birth of a new royal.
U.K.Hello Magazine

Royal playhouses that will amaze you: Prince Harry, Prince William, more

A playhouse is a welcome addition to any family home, providing a fun place for children to play grown-ups. It is not surprising that royal children have been treated to their own wendy houses for hours of fun, but just wait until you see the amazing creations played in by the likes of Princess Beatrice, the Queen and Archie Mountbatten-Windsor…
JobsPosted by
People

Indisputable Proof That Queen Elizabeth Is the Master of Small Talk

There's never an awkward moment when Queen Elizabeth is leading the conversation!. Throughout her nearly 70 years on the throne, the 95-year-old monarch has mastered the art of small talk. After all, her interactions range from schoolchildren to everyday workers to fellow heads of state — and she always makes sure to keep things polite and comfortable.
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy