SD Loyal SC match preview vs Las Vegas Lights FC

TV – ESPN+, Cox Channel 4, Azteca America. San Diego is coming off four losses in their last five matches, looking to bounce back against familiar Las Vegas. The San Diego Loyal fall to fourth in the Pacific Division after their loss this past weekend. Their record is (7-8-3) with 24 points and a (-3) goal difference. Las Vegas sits near the bottom in seventh place with 17 points and a (-12) goal difference. Their record is (5-10-2), and they have the most losses in the division so far this season.