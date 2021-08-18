PFL's Larissa Pacheco attributes recent KOs to 20-pound bulk: 'I needed to have a bigger frame'

Following her victory over Marion Reneau in her return to the Octagon, the UFC has booked Miesha Tate against top contender Ketlen Vieira. Combate first reported that Tate will fight Vieira in the main event of a UFC Fight Night card set for October 16. According to the report, Tate vs. Vieira has been verbally agreed to and is set to be the five-round headliner of the card. The fight was made possible after Vieira recently lost her fight against Sara McMann, who was forced to withdraw with an injury from their UFC Vegas 35 encounter, which opened her up to fighting Tate instead.