PFL's Larissa Pacheco attributes recent KOs to 20-pound bulk: 'I needed to have a bigger frame'
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Larissa Pacheco made some changes in 2020 and they have paid off in her return to MMA during the 2021 PFL season. The women’s lightweight and former UFC fighter spent the majority of last year bulking up in weight to adjust to her new division. Pacheco (15-4) competed for the majority of her career at 135 pounds, but she moved up to 155 in order to join and compete in PFL’s women’s lightweight season.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
