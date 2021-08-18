Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets owner Steve Cohen calls out 'unproductive' hitters after fifth straight loss

By Erin Walsh
Posted by 
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eErzF_0bVHBwoj00
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen Anthony Behar

It is the first time the Mets are under .500 since they were 12-13 on May 5, and now they're 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

The Mets offense has struggled all year. New York is scoring just 3.78 runs per game this season, the third-fewest in baseball. The Mets also rank 26th with a .380 team slugging percentage, while their OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) is 24th at .693.

Mets manager Luis Rojas said Sunday that the coaching staff is working hard to get the team out of its current funk, adding, "These guys are good hitters. We've seen it in the past. We're working… we're doing everything in the book."

With players such as Pete Alonso, James McCann, Michael Conforto, Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor, it's confounding as to how the offense is struggling so badly.

New York is currently 6.5 games out of an NL wild-card spot. At this point, it's unlikely the Mets beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres for one of those spots, so they'll need to make up some ground in the division if they have any hope of making the playoffs this year.

In addition to the offense, the Mets have struggled with injuries on the mound. Jacob deGrom and David Peterson are currently sidelined, and Carlos Carrasco missed much of the season while recovering from an injury.

If things are to come together for New York, it starts with getting the offense rolling and players healthy.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Yardbarker

19K+
Followers
27K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
David Peterson
Person
Pete Alonso
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#The Atlanta Braves#The National League East#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
NFLYardbarker

Chris Young: Rangers Will Be 'Very Active' In Free Agency This Winter

It's been a difficult season for the Texas Rangers and their fans. It's August 24 and the Rangers have already lost 81 games, meaning it's only a matter of time before Texas officially makes 2021 the club's fifth consecutive losing season. But help might be on the way. As Chris...
NBAYardbarker

Kevin Durant has no regrets about 'no-brainer' decision to join Warriors

Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors on sour terms after he spent three seasons and won two championships there, but that does not mean he regrets his time with the franchise. Durant discussed a wide range of topics during his recent interview with former teammate Draymond Green for Bleacher...
MLBPosted by
WIBX 950

Finally! Mets Make Major Move, Bring Big Bat to Citi Field

The New York Mets finally pulled the trigger on a deal, agreeing to acquire an outspoken MLB star a little more than one hour before Friday's MLB trade deadline. Anthony DiComo first reported the deal to bring Javier Baez to the Mets from the Cubs. Shortly before 3:00PM, WFAN in New York City reported terms had been nearly finalized, with only medical exams pending.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

NY Mets Trade Rumors: An even bigger blockbuster trade with the Cubs

New York Mets trade rumors bombshell! We didn’t think we’d see any of these in August with the trade deadline now three weeks in the past. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed an interesting piece of news relating to what could have been. The Mets’ biggest trade deadline move...
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Was Kris Bryant part of Javy Baez talks involving Cubs, Mets?

The blockbuster trade between the Mets and Cubs on deadline day was almost even bigger, as The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal writes that Kris Bryant was also part of talks between the two clubs. The actual trade saw Javier Baez and Trevor Williams go to New York in exchange for top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong, but Rosenthal reports that the larger version of the swap would’ve also seen the Mets land Bryant and another player off Chicago’s big league roster. In exchange, the Cubs would have received not only Crow-Armstrong, but also “a prospect they regarded even more highly and a major leaguer under multi-year club control.”
MLBPosted by
CBS Detroit

Baseball Report: Miguel Cabrera Joins 500 Home Run Club

(CBS Detroit) — Miguel Cabrera has long been destined for the Hall of Fame. For years, it’s been a matter of when, rather than if. The Detroit Tigers slugger just added another line to his impressive resume, hitting his 500th home run. The Tigers may not have a shot at the playoffs, but with just over a month left in the 2021 regular season, most of the division races remain undecided. The New York Mets, however, are doing their best to take themselves out of contention in the National League East.
MLBbleachernation.com

Mets Owner Tweets About His Players, Wondering How They “Can Be This Unproductive”

The New York Mets have been very disappointing of late, just 4-12 since the Trade Deadline, with the offense, in particular, flagging at a critical juncture of the season. Mets fans are frustrated and disappointed, and you could understand that the owner might be feeling that way, too. For the season, the team is hitting just .235/.313/.380, roughly the 7th worst offense in baseball.
MLBESPN

LEADING OFF: Mets hitters answer owner, get Dodgers rematch

A look at what's happening around the majors Thursday:. The Mets get another stab at the Dodgers four days after being swept at home by Los Angeles. New York enters the four-game series after snapping a five-game skid Wednesday with a 12-inning win over the NL West-leading Giants. The Mets...
Sportsnewsbrig.com

Reeling Mets fall to Giants for fifth straight loss, fall below .500

SAN FRANCISCO — Thirteen straight games against the Dodgers and Giants might be a daunting task, but those NL West powerhouses have also lost more than 35 percent of the time this season. So, it’s probable the Mets will eventually break through against those teams, right?. The waiting game continued...
MLBchatsports.com

Mets lose fifth straight as offense remains silent

To say that the Mets wasted a solid start by Marcus Stroman in San Francisco on Tuesday night would be a bit misleading. At this point, the Mets’ lineup and pitching staff are distinct entities, and the former tends to torpedo things, even when the latter performs well. Stroman gave...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Heed to Steve Cohen’s Tweet and Beat the Giants

On the same day the Mets received a tongue-lashing tweet from team owner Steve Cohen, the Amazins’ lived up to their nickname on Wednesday, getting out of Frisco with some desperate dignity. The digs from Cohen left the uninspired offense dormant until the top of the ninth when J.D. Davis...
MLBFanSided

Mets balked at chance to make blockbuster Kris Bryant trade at deadline

The New York Mets were this close to acquiring Kris Bryant at the trade deadline last month. As the New York Mets find themselves out of first place in the NL East standings, it is only fitting that news came out on how they were this close to adding Kris Bryant in a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Cubs at the deadline.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets' Francisco Lindor Opens Up About Offensive Struggles

With Francisco Lindor's return to the Mets looming, he opened up about the offensive struggles he has endured this season. Before straining his right oblique on July 16, Lindor was slashing just .228/.326/.376 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs in 87 games since signing a 10-year, $341 million mega extension with the Mets on the eve of the 2021 regular season.
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets Drop Series To Dodgers In 3rd Straight Loss

The Mets have dropped the first three games of their four-game set with the Dodgers, falling by a score of 4-3 on Saturday afternoon. The Amazins' are now 60-63, and could very well be seven games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East by later tonight. Although the...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Mets: Francisco Lindor backs up Steve Cohen’s criticism of team

Mets star Francisco Lindor knows that he hasn’t lived up to the hype this season and New York as a whole needs to wake up. In a year that had so much promise for the New York Mets, things have turned south in what feels like a blink of an eye. The team is now in third place of the NL East standings, seven games back of the Atlanta Braves.

Comments / 0

Community Policy