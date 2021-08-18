UPDATE: Henry Hudson Park murder victim identified

GLENMONT — The Bethlehem Police Department identified Albany 23-year-old Rahmier S. Stevenson as the murder victim found dead after a shoot-out at Henry Hudson Park on Tuesday night.

The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating the murder scene with the assistance of the New York State Police.

Bethlehem police said a gathering at the town park before they arrived to investigate a report of gunfire at approximately 8:53 p.m. According to a statement from Cmdr. James Rexford, those attending the gathering fled the scene as they arrived, leaving two people “who had been shot.”

Traydon J. Lawrence, 20, of Troy, was also found shot on the scene but is described by police as having non-life-threatening injuries.

The popular park is located at the southeast corner of Bethlehem, near where the Vloman Kill meets the Hudson River. The Vloman Kill marks the borderline between the two towns of Bethlehem and Coeymans. The facilities include a boat launch for motorized craft, a boat launch for kayaks, canoes and other hand-powered craft, picnic areas with grills, a softball field and a playground.

The park is closed after dusk.

“This terrible act of gun violence has no place in our community,” Town Supervisor David VanLuven responded on social media.” He shared that Albany Police, State Police and the Albany County Sheriff’s Department are aiding in the investigation, “to ensure… that those responsible are held accountable.”

The Bethlehem Police Department asks that anyone who may have information regarding

this incident to call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.