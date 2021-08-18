Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spotlight News

UPDATE: Henry Hudson Park murder victim identified

By Michael Hallisey
Posted by 
Spotlight News
Spotlight News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O5wi2_0bVHAI3e00

GLENMONT — The Bethlehem Police Department identified Albany 23-year-old Rahmier S. Stevenson as the murder victim found dead after a shoot-out at Henry Hudson Park on Tuesday night.

The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating the murder scene with the assistance of the New York State Police.

Bethlehem police said a gathering at the town park before they arrived to investigate a report of gunfire at approximately 8:53 p.m. According to a statement from Cmdr. James Rexford, those attending the gathering fled the scene as they arrived, leaving two people “who had been shot.”

Traydon J. Lawrence, 20, of Troy, was also found shot on the scene but is described by police as having non-life-threatening injuries.

The popular park is located at the southeast corner of Bethlehem, near where the Vloman Kill meets the Hudson River. The Vloman Kill marks the borderline between the two towns of Bethlehem and Coeymans. The facilities include a boat launch for motorized craft, a boat launch for kayaks, canoes and other hand-powered craft, picnic areas with grills, a softball field and a playground.

The park is closed after dusk.

“This terrible act of gun violence has no place in our community,” Town Supervisor David VanLuven responded on social media.” He shared that Albany Police, State Police and the Albany County Sheriff’s Department are aiding in the investigation, “to ensure… that those responsible are held accountable.”

The Bethlehem Police Department asks that anyone who may have information regarding
this incident to call the Bethlehem Police Department at 518-439-9973.

Comments / 6

Spotlight News

Spotlight News

Albany, NY
895
Followers
723
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Spotlight is the preeminent source for local news coverage in the greater Capital District. We now produce three local, weekly editions along with one monthly niche publication.

 https://spotlightnews.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Henry Hudson#Softball#Kayaks#Glenmont#The New York State Police#Bethlehem#Cmdr#Coeymans
Related
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Police investigating shooting death at Henry Hudson Park

GLENMONT— One person is dead and another injured following what police initially responded to gunfire at Henry Hudson Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 17. Bethlehem Police said there was a gathering at the town park before they arrived to investigate a report of gunfire at approximately 8:53 p.m. According to a statement from Cmdr. James […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Albany man arrested for trying to bring a gun on a plane

COLONIE — An Albany man was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16, for trying to board an airplane with a loaded .40 caliber handgun in his carry-on bag. According to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple Sr., the Transportation Security Administration officers working at the Albany International Airport intercepted Josef Jarvis when he tried to go through […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Colonie mandates masks inside town buildings

COLONIE — As the number of COVID cases continues to increase thanks to the Delta variant, the town is requiring all persons — the public and employees — regardless of vaccination status to wear masks when entering a town building for any reason. “Masks will be required for all attendees, including town employees, at all […]
Posted by
Spotlight News

SPOTTED: The Altamont Fair is back and runs through Sunday

ALTAMONT — After COVID cancelled the fair last year, for just the second time in its storied 128-year history, the fair is back in business and will run through Sunday, Aug. 22. “It’s the third week in August and it’s fair time and we are ready to go,” said Pat Canaday, a member of the […]
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Albany County offers free stamp to absentee voters

ALBANY —Voters who request an absentee ballot are now getting a pre-paid postage on the return envelope. “COVID-19 is not going away anytime soon, and our job is to provide safe, secure and equal access to voting,” said Chairman of the Albany County Legislature Andrew Joyce. “Our hope is that if people don’t have to […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Third man arrested for May 11 murder in Colonie

COLONIE — A third man was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and charged in a May 11 murder outside the Motel 6 on Curry Road. Kenneth Spencer, 45, was arrested at his residence in Greensboro, North Carolina, by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force. The former Schenectady […]
Bethlehem, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Bethlehem IDA votes in new leaders

DELMAR — Victoria Storrs and Catherine Hedgeman were each elected as chair and vice-chairperson of the Bethlehem Industrial Development Agency, filling a recent vacancy at the top of the agency. Members of the IDA elected Storrs and Hedgeman to the top two positions last month. Storrs becomes the first person...
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Office project gets OK in Colonie

COLONIE — The Planning Board, by unanimous vote, gave final approval, with some details to come, to a plan to build two office buildings on nearly four acres at 1214 Loudon Road. The board did give the go ahead to Tralongo Builders to construct a three-story, 33,084-square-foot building with parking on the first level and […]
Posted by
Spotlight News

BETHLEHEM LIBRARY: Mask up at the library

The library is once again requiring masks for all indoor visitors ages 2 and up regardless of vaccination status. This decision is based on current CDC recommendations and rising COVID-19 transmission rates in the Capital Region. Visit www.bethlehempubliclibrary.org to view a copy of the library’s phased reopening plan. We know that everyone is eager to […]
Colonie, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Youth hunting program named after Colonie man

ALBANY — The county Legislature named a deer hunting program after a Colonie man who dedicated 19 years of his life as a youth hunter education program instructor. Buy a unanimous vote, the Legislature voted to name the program The Kevin Busch Pilot Youth Deer Hunting Program that will allow 12- and 13- year olds to hunt with a crossbow or a firearm.
Albany County, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

2020 Census: State has more than 20 million people, local municipalities see modest growth

New York state picked up 823,147 residents, or a 4 percent increase, since 2010, according to new data released last week by the U.S. Census. With an official population of 20,201,249 in 2020, it marks the first time the Empire State has crossed the 20 million person threshold. It represents the second fastest rate of growth since the 1960s, second only to the 5.5 percent in the 1990s, according to an analysis by the Empire Center. It is twice as large as the 2.1 rate of grown from findings in the 2010 Census.
Voorheesville, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

VOORHEESVILLE LIBRARY: Teen Advisory Group meeting in Sept

Students in grades 7 and up are invited to join TAG, the Teen Advisory Group. Librarian Debbie Sternklar holds occasional TAG meetings in person and/or on Zoom, and surveys members for ideas and input about events and services for middle and high school teens. Please register online for further information, including community service openings. The next meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m.
Delmar, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Don’t Sleep on Delmar

DELMAR — Don’t call Bethlehem a bedroom community. Residents hate that. The town just south of Albany is more than just a place to sleep. It has quietly developed the semblance of a nightlight where Delaware and Kenwood avenues converge at its Four Corners. Some have started calling it a music scene, and it even […]
Albany, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

NY opens Alcove Reservoir to hunters

COEYMANS — A new state law rescinds restrictions that had prevented deer hunting within the boundaries of the Alcove Reservoir. Senator Neil Breslin (D-Albany) announced the passing of the new legislation on Wednesday, Aug. 11 along with Senator Michelle Hinchey (D-Kingston), who co-sponsored the bill. The new law repeals a section of environmental conservation law […]
Menands, NYPosted by
Spotlight News

Happy T’Ales: Pick a pet to be on a beer label

MENANDS — One pet’s face will grace a Brown’s beer label in October. And that pet will be the winner of the Mohawk Humane Society’s Happy T’Ales Beer Label Contest which is now underway. Through Sept. 9, pet owners can enter for the chance to have their pet featured on...

Comments / 6

Community Policy