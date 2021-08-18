Campus Housing
The College of St. Scholastica’s Duluth campus features a variety of residential facilities including traditional dorm rooms, suites and apartment living options. Life on campus can be best described with one word – community. On campus, you’re always part of a dynamic living and learning environment. Get involved with clubs and organizations (or create your own). Get to know others with the conveniences of living on campus. Connect with people from many cultures, faith backgrounds and personal experiences.www.css.edu
