 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Scholastica’s B.A. in Social Work program at Riverland Community College offers the quality education St. Scholastica is known for, rooted in Benedictine values. St. Scholastica’s growing partnership with Riverland Community College gives students in southern Minnesota the option to earn a St. Scholastica degree in only two years, while staying in their own community. Conveniently located 40 miles west of Rochester, in Austin, MN, is a public two-year college with three campuses located in southeastern Minnesota: Albert Lea, Austin and Owatonna.

www.css.edu

