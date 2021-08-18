The Circle All Peak Trail Offers Some Of The Most Scenic Views In Utah

Utah’s Wasatch mountains are some of the most beautiful in the country, and when you hike to the top, and you’ll be treated to endless views and stunning scenery. Circle All Peak isn’t technically a peak, but the overlook provides an excellent look at one of the Beehive State’s prettiest spots.

To reach the Circle All Peak trailhead, make your way up Big Cottonwood Canyon about eight miles to the Butler Fork Trailhead. If you're hiking on the weekend, make sure to get there early - the trail head parking lots in this canyon fill up fast.

The hike is just over three miles, round trip, and it's considered moderate in difficulty. You'll gain about 1,500 feet in elevation during the trek, so make sure you're prepared for the challenge.

During summer months, this trail is home to a lot of horseflies, mosquitoes, and other annoying insects, but the scenery (and the liberal application of bug spray) help a lot.

Aspens are plentiful in this canyon, and you'll hike through some pretty groves of these tall trees. Don't forget to look up to fully appreciate their beauty...

...but also keep an eye out for wildlife on this hike! Big Cottonwood Canyon has a robust moose population, and you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a few.

All Circle Peak doesn't actually have enough prominence to qualify it as a "peak," but you're not going to question its name once you reach the top. You'll be too busy gawking at the views!

Kessler Peak is just one of the many peaks surrounding your viewpoint.

Bring along your camera to capture some of the beautiful views at the top, then retrace your steps back to the trailhead. You'll want to allow 2.5 to 3 hours for this hike.

After about a half mile of hiking, you'll come to a fork - make sure to choose the Mill A trail.Though there are some steep stretches, much of the trail has a gentle incline. Hiking poles are helpful with the ascent and descent, and you'll want plenty of water if you're hiking on a summer afternoon.

Have you hiked the Circle All Peak Trail? We’d love to hear about your experience!

