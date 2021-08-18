Cancel
Utah State

The Circle All Peak Trail Offers Some Of The Most Scenic Views In Utah

By Catherine Armstrong
Utah’s Wasatch mountains are some of the most beautiful in the country, and when you hike to the top, and you’ll be treated to endless views and stunning scenery. Circle All Peak isn’t technically a peak, but the overlook provides an excellent look at one of the Beehive State’s prettiest spots.

To reach the Circle All Peak trailhead, make your way up Big Cottonwood Canyon about eight miles to the Butler Fork Trailhead. If you're hiking on the weekend, make sure to get there early - the trail head parking lots in this canyon fill up fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaRG3_0bVH9bd500
Mike Woods/Alltrails
After about a half mile of hiking, you'll come to a fork - make sure to choose the Mill A trail.

The hike is just over three miles, round trip, and it's considered moderate in difficulty. You'll gain about 1,500 feet in elevation during the trek, so make sure you're prepared for the challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRGjI_0bVH9bd500
Rachel Tobey/Alltrails
Though there are some steep stretches, much of the trail has a gentle incline. Hiking poles are helpful with the ascent and descent, and you'll want plenty of water if you're hiking on a summer afternoon.

During summer months, this trail is home to a lot of horseflies, mosquitoes, and other annoying insects, but the scenery (and the liberal application of bug spray) help a lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22hmy3_0bVH9bd500
Billy Sandiero/Alltrails

Aspens are plentiful in this canyon, and you'll hike through some pretty groves of these tall trees. Don't forget to look up to fully appreciate their beauty...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKCC1_0bVH9bd500
Rachel Tobey/Alltrails

...but also keep an eye out for wildlife on this hike! Big Cottonwood Canyon has a robust moose population, and you might be lucky enough to catch a glimpse of a few.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGAiG_0bVH9bd500
Kristen Deem/Alltrails

All Circle Peak doesn't actually have enough prominence to qualify it as a "peak," but you're not going to question its name once you reach the top. You'll be too busy gawking at the views!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEQm5_0bVH9bd500
Steve Francis/Alltrails

Kessler Peak is just one of the many peaks surrounding your viewpoint.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Upbb3_0bVH9bd500
Dheeraj Uthiaih/Alltrails

Bring along your camera to capture some of the beautiful views at the top, then retrace your steps back to the trailhead. You'll want to allow 2.5 to 3 hours for this hike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JmgRj_0bVH9bd500
Ben Dewey/Alltrails

Have you hiked the Circle All Peak Trail? We’d love to hear about your experience!

While we love all of Utah’s outdoor spots, we feel like Big Cottonwood Canyon is the canyon with the most breathtaking scenery . Check out our article that covers many of its best features and see if you agree.

The post The Circle All Peak Trail Offers Some Of The Most Scenic Views In Utah appeared first on Only In Your State .

