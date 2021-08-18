Man sets world record eating McDonald's Big Macs every day for 50 years

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.