Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Man sets world record eating McDonald's Big Macs every day for 50 years

By Stephanie Raymond
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

There’s no denying Donald Gorske is the biggest Big Mac lover in the world. The 67-year-old has been eating the double decker burgers every day since 1972.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

33K+
Followers
45K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Spurlock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Macs#Guinness World Record#Food Drink#News Talk#Mcdonald#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Why Some Taco Bell Fans Think Its Popular Mexican Pizza May Return

Taco Bell has created some truly iconic food items in the past, such as its famous Mexican Pizza. According to Restaurant Business Online, this dish was launched in 1988 with the promising tagline: "it's like pizza, but it's different." The menu item basically had a couple of tortilla shells that were filled with beans and ground beef along with toppings like cheese, tomatoes, salsa, and onions. Much to the disappointment of many customers, the brand decided to get rid of the iconic dish during the pandemic.
Posted by
Mashed

The Big Mac That's Found Only In Alaska

You hear the name Big Mac worldwide and can only think of one place: McDonald's. The hearty sandwich includes two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, and onions on a sesame-seed bun, the McDonald's menu proudly states. In a written history of the Big Mac, Love Food reveals that the menu item was created in 1957 as a solution for steel-mill workers (the chain's key demographic at the time) who weren't satisfied with smaller burgers after a long day of manual labor. It was sold under names like the "Blue Ribbon Burger" and "The Aristocrat" until an advertising secretary came up with the sandwich's finite name.
Restaurantskfrxfm.com

This Guy Ate Big Macs Daily for 50 Years

Woman with face covered by french fries and cheeseburger. Donald Gorske has set the record for Most McDonald’s Big Macs Eaten!. 67-year-old Gorske says that he has been eating at least two Big Macs daily for about 50 years!. The now-retired prison guard has said that he has kept track...
Posted by
Audacy

Man chugs 2-liter soda in 18 seconds setting new Guinness World Record

They say records are meant to be broken, but it may be a while before anyone comes close to the soda chugging record that was recently set. Professional eater and rapper Eric “Badlands” Booker recently entered the Guinness World Record books after chugging a 2-liter soda in 18 seconds. While many were impressed by the feat, it was the massive burp he let out after that has stunned the internet.
interestingengineering.com

Mad Scientist Purifies a Big Mac from McDonald's

A typical Big Mac consists of two beef patties, lettuce, onions, pickles, cheese, its Special Sauce on a sesame seed bun, as well as a generous smear of regret. Almost everyone has had that disgusting feeling after eating at a fast-food restaurant, which is swiftly followed by vowing never to eat another one and an attempt to ignore the urge to purify yourself.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Burger King Is Launching These Two New Sandwiches This Month

Several new royally named sandwiches will be making an appearance at Burger King this month. After the launch of their latest novelty, the upgraded chicken sandwich aptly named Ch'king (which has gotten rave reviews from several fast-food critics), the chain is getting back in the burger/sandwich lane with two new premium items that will be launching by the end of the month.
RestaurantsPosted by
EatThis

Is Taco Bell's Most Popular Discontinued Item Coming Back?

Taco Bell is well known for its strategy of abruptly discontinuing and then bringing back popular menu items. The chain took fans on a roller coaster ride of emotions in the past year, cutting the hugely popular Cheesy Fiesta Potato in July of 2020 only to bring it right back six months later. Another heart-breaking discontinuation that is yet to be reversed? The Mexican Pizza, which was taken off the menus in 2020 much to the chagrin of fans, 166,000 of whom even signed a petition lobbying for its return.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
RestaurantsThrillist

We Tried Popeyes' New Nuggets to See if They're Actually as Good as Its Sandwich

The chain claims the new nugs are just as good as the iconic sandwich, so we put that claim to the test. We've tried damn near every iteration of the fast food chicken sandwich in our journalistic pursuit to find the greatest, but nothing has managed to topple Popeyes' sandwich. There's just something about the Louisiana-style chain's version that can't seem to be outdone by competitors.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Burger King

Your average Burger King location is generally not a place for deep thought and profound philosophy. By design, it's more of a designated zone for eager anticipation and consumption of delicious, greasy calories, and as anyone who's gotten stuck in a line behind that one person who inexplicably takes five minutes to work out what he wants to eat can tell, this can pose a problem if the customer hasn't done their homework.
buckinghamshirelive.com

New Buckingham McDonald’s set to open by end of the year

The first McDonald’s restaurant to open in Buckingham is set to arrive by the end of the year. Situated in the Tesco Superstore car park on London Road, the new 24-hour drive-thru is currently set to start serving in December. It will be the third McDonald’s under the stewardship of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy