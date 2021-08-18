Rasheed Wallace reportedly joining Memphis Tigers as assistant coach
Rasheed Wallace, former NBA All-Star and champion with the Detroit Pistons, is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis.www.audacy.com
Rasheed Wallace, former NBA All-Star and champion with the Detroit Pistons, is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0