Rasheed Wallace reportedly joining Memphis Tigers as assistant coach

By John Healy
Rasheed Wallace, former NBA All-Star and champion with the Detroit Pistons, is joining Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant coach at the University of Memphis.

