Inver Grove Heights
Conveniently located just off Highway 52, Inver Hills’ 90-acre campus is surrounded by wooded hills and wetlands, giving the campus a small college look and feel. St. Scholastica’s growing partnership with Inver Hills Community College in Inver Grove Heights MN, gives students in the Twin Cities more options than ever to earn a St. Scholastica degree. We began partnering with Inver Hills in 2011, and have since developed customizable undergraduate degree programs.www.css.edu
