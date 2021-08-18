B-52 Navigator tells the story of when his BUFF was nearly fired at by a Navy/Marine F/A-18 during Operation Desert Storm (and remembers other scary sorties flown during the First Gulf War)

If the House Armed Services Committee gets its way the Air Force could finally get a manned fast-jet electric attack capability back after decades. The United States Air Force could be regaining the ability to conduct electronic warfare operations with its own tactical aircraft. A proposal before the House Armed Services Committee, if approved, would require the Air Force to determine whether or not it could integrate variants of the Next Generation Jammer family of electronic warfare systems aboard its platforms, greatly expanding the Air Force’s capabilities in this regard in support of larger missions and operations. While the Air Force is currently exploring a wide range of electronic warfare systems that are primarily defensive in nature, the capability set offered by the Next Generation Jammers could give the USAF a true tactical electronic attack aircraft, something it presently lacks.