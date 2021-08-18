Cancel
Duluth, MN

St. Scholastica in

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Scholastica’s campus in St. Cloud offers a convenient mix of online and on-campus classes — ideal flexibility for people with busy lives. Established in 2002, our St. Cloud location offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs that deliver a practical, values-based education. Here, you’ll find a supportive community of learners dedicated to reaching their education and career goals. And with a variety of student support services, including tutoring, career services and advising, you’ll have everything you need to boost your prospects or take your career to the next level.

