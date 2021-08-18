Grand Rapids, MN
At the Itasca campus, you’ll find a supportive and thriving community united by the Benedictine values of St. Scholastica’s founders. St. Scholastica has offered classes in Grand Rapids, MN for more than 25 years. Conveniently located on the Itasca Community College campus, our Grand Rapids location offers an undergraduate BA in Business Management and a BS in Elementary Education degree completion. Both programs are designed for flexibility and convenience.www.css.edu
Comments / 0